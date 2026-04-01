With about $7 trillion investment in AI and data centres globally, memory manufacturers are diverting significant capacity towards high-bandwidth memory (HBM). This shift has tightened the supply of traditional memory that powers everyday computing devices, triggering a supply crunch across the broader personal computer (PC) ecosystem.
GNG Electronics: How the PC refurbisher is winning from the Global AI RAM crisis
SummaryAI's $7 trillion push is choking the PC memory supply, driving prices up, and new devices out of reach. As shortages deepen, GNG Electronics is capturing the shift with low-cost refurbished tech and rising margins.
With about $7 trillion investment in AI and data centres globally, memory manufacturers are diverting significant capacity towards high-bandwidth memory (HBM). This shift has tightened the supply of traditional memory that powers everyday computing devices, triggering a supply crunch across the broader personal computer (PC) ecosystem.
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