GNG Electronics share price jumps nearly 9% after ₹175 crore block deal; Motilal Oswal, Goldman Sachs pick up stake

GNG Electronics Block Deal: Shares of small-cap company GNG Electronics climbed nearly 9% on Friday, June 12, after the recently listed refurbished electronics player witnessed a sizeable block deal worth around ₹175 crore.

The transaction attracted participation from several domestic mutual funds as well as foreign institutional investors, highlighting growing interest in the company amid its strong market performance.

The stock rose as much as 8.8% to its day's high of ₹455 on BSE.

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Exchange data showed that promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 44.87 lakh shares of GNG Electronics at a price of ₹390 per share. The transaction was valued at approximately ₹175 crore and was executed through a block deal on Thursday.

A number of well-known institutional investors emerged as buyers in the transaction. Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series II purchased 6.41 lakh shares, while other participants included Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Trust Mutual Fund. International investor Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio also acquired shares through the deal.

Apart from these institutions, Mobius Investment Trust Plc and MCP Emerging Markets Fund LP also bought stakes in the company, reflecting broad-based investor interest across domestic and overseas markets.

The latest buying comes at a time when GNG Electronics has delivered strong returns to investors. The small-cap stock has gained 11% over the past three months and surged 55% during the last six months. It touched a 52-week high of ₹485.35 in May 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹239 in January 2026.

Should investors buy the stock? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recently initiated coverage on GNG Electronics with a positive view, citing the company’s leadership position in the global refurbished electronics industry and its strong growth prospects.

According to the brokerage, GNG Electronics has established a large-scale refurbishment platform spanning nearly 46 countries. The company derives around 95% of its revenue from institutional and business-to-business (B2B) channels, giving it a strong presence in organized markets. Its integrated business model covers sourcing, refurbishment and distribution, enabling efficient operations across the value chain.

Motilal Oswal noted that this model has helped the company achieve a volume CAGR of around 43% between FY23 and FY26. The brokerage believes the refurbished personal computer market is entering a structural growth phase, supported by several favourable factors including affordability, improving product reliability, artificial intelligence-driven hardware replacement cycles and regulatory initiatives such as right-to-repair and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms.

The brokerage further highlighted that GNG Electronics’ in-house refurbishment capabilities allow it to undertake advanced repairs, improve recovery rates and generate better realizations from refurbished devices. It also pointed out that despite nearly tripling its volumes between FY23 and FY26, the company has managed to keep warranty-related costs low, indicating strong operational controls and execution capabilities.

Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal expects the company to deliver a revenue CAGR of 26%, EBITDA CAGR of 31% and profit CAGR of 36% between FY26 and FY28. The projected growth is expected to be driven by increasing volumes, margin expansion, improved recovery economics and lower financing costs.

GNG Electronics operates under the "Electronics Bazaar" brand and is among the largest organized players in the refurbished information and communication technology (ICT) devices market. The company caters to enterprises, retailers and distributors across several global markets, positioning itself to benefit from the growing adoption of refurbished electronic devices worldwide.