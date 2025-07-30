GNG Electronics share price falls after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

GNG Electronics share price traded lower after making a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today. GNG Electronics IPO listing date was set as today, 30 July 2025, and the equity shares of the company listed with a strong premium on the BSE and NSE.

GNG Electronics shares were listed at ₹355 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 49.79% to its issue price of ₹237 per share. On the BSE, GNG Electronics shares opened at ₹350 apiece, a premium of 47.68%.

However, after the listing, GNG Electronics shares witnessed profit booking and fell 7% from their listing price.

GNG Electronics IPO listing was better than the Street estimates, as analysts and GNG Electronics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, indicated a 30-40% listing premium.

After a stellar listing, here’s what investors should do with GNG Electronics shares.

Should you buy, sell or hold GNG Electronics shares? Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP - Research & Research Analyst, Mehta Equities, noted that GNG Electronics shares made a solid market debut, largely in line with expectations, reflecting robust investor enthusiasm.

“The post-listing valuations appear stretched, limiting immediate upside potential from current levels. In light of this, we believe conservative investors should consider booking profits and capitalising on the initial momentum. While investors with a higher risk appetite or a long-term horizon may choose to HOLD, given the company’s scalable business model, strong positioning within the SME tech segment, and alignment with favourable sectoral trends. These fundamentals, in our view, support sustained long-term growth despite potential short-term volatility,” said Tapse.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that GNG Electronics marked steady growth in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods.

“Investors are recommended to secure partial profits and retain the remainder with a stop-loss set at ₹280,” Nyati said.

At 1:00 PM, GNG Electronics' share price was trading at ₹337.50 apiece on the BSE, lower by 3.57% from its listing price, and 42.41% higher than its issue price.

GNG Electronics offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops and ICT Devices, both globally and in India. The company has a significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE. The company is the leading Indian provider of reconditioned IT equipment and offers associated services all over the world. It is the partner of choice for large IT hardware firms.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.