Go Digit General Insurance IPO announces price band at ₹258-272 per share; check issue size, key dates, more.
Go Digit General Insurance IPO price band set at ₹258-272 per share. Subscription from May 15 to May 17. Anchor investor allocation on May 14. Lot size of 55 shares. Listing expected on May 23.
Go Digit IPO price band: The Go Digit General Insurance Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Go Digit General Insurance IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, and will close on Friday, May 17. The allocation to anchor investors for the Go Digit General Insurance IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 14.
