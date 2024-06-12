Go Digit share price jumps 10% to hit all-time high level post strong Q4 results

Go Digit share price surged 10% to touch its all-time high level on Wednesday's session as the general insurance company reported strong Q4 results. Go Digit General Insurance recorded a net profit of ₹53 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, increasing 104% from ₹26 crore in the previous year. The gross written premium for the reporting quarter was ₹2,336 crore, an increase from ₹1,955 crore in Q4FY23. This is an almost 19% increase year over year.

On Wednesday's trade, Go Digit share price opened at ₹365 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹372.35 and an intraday low of ₹345.75 apiece.

For the full fiscal year, net profit was ₹182 crore, up from ₹36 crore in FY23, representing a 405% increase. Meanwhile, the gross written premium for the entire fiscal year was Rs 9,016 crore, compared to ₹7,243 crore in FY23. The firm improved their revenue by 24.5% year over year.

As of March 31, 2024, the company's asset under management amounted at ₹15,764 crore, up 24.4% from ₹12,668 crore on March 31, 2023. The combined ratio for FY 2023-24 was 108.7%, compared to 107.4% in FY 2022-23. The combined ratio for Q4 FY24 is 108.8%, up from 102.6% in Q4 FY23.

The firm is a digital full stack insurance company that uses technology to fuel what they consider to be a unique approach to product design, distribution, and customer experience for non-life insurance.

The firm provides vehicle insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products that consumers may tailor to their own requirements.

Go Digit share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses in May. Post its IPO, this is Go Digit first earnings. On NSE, Go Digit share price opened at ₹286 per share, 5.15% higher than the issue price of ₹272. On BSE, Go Digit share price today opened at ₹281.10 apiece, up 3.35% than the issue price.

Promoters of the firm include Kamesh Goyal, GoDigit Infoworks Services Private Limited, Oben Ventures LLP, and FAL Corporation. The Go Digit General Insurance IPO consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 54,766,392 equity shares by the promoters and other selling shareholders, together with a fresh issue of ₹1,125 crore.

In 2020, cricket star Virat Kohli invested ₹2 crore for the company's 2.67 lakh shares, while his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, invested ₹50 lakh in a private placement.

Go Digit General Insurance Limited saw a growth in revenue of 113.35% and a profit after tax (PAT) of 112.01% and 112.01%, respectively, between March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

