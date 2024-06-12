Go Digit share price jumps 10% to hit all-time high level post strong Q4 results
Go Digit share price jumped 10% to reach a record high after strong Q4 results, with a net profit of ₹53 crore, up 104% from the previous year.
Go Digit share price surged 10% to touch its all-time high level on Wednesday's session as the general insurance company reported strong Q4 results. Go Digit General Insurance recorded a net profit of ₹53 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, increasing 104% from ₹26 crore in the previous year. The gross written premium for the reporting quarter was ₹2,336 crore, an increase from ₹1,955 crore in Q4FY23. This is an almost 19% increase year over year.
