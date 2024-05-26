Go Digit stock: Brokerage firm Emkay Global gives ‘Sell’ rating, sees downside of 31%
The brokerage firm has given ‘sell’ rating, indicating a downside of over 31.4 per cent with a target price of ₹210 per share.
Brokerage firm Emkay Global has initiated coverage on Go Digit General Insurance after the stock made a muted debut at the Indian bourses by listing at a premium of 5% this week at ₹272 per piece.
