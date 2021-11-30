Go Fashion shares list at 90% premium over issue price

"Go Fashion is the first company to launch a brand exclusively dedicated to the women’s bottom-wear category. It is a play on the unorganised to the modern retail shift. At the upper end of the price band, it is valued at 9.4 times, 14.6 times EV/sales for FY20, FY21, respectively," said analysts at ICICIdirect. However, they noted that dependence on single brand and category, high store network concentration in southern and western India and dependence on single warehouse for pan-India distribution are key risks and concerns for the company.