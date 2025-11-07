Go Fashion Q2 Results: Profit rises 6% YoY to ₹22 crore; margins decline

Go Fashion Q2 Results: Go Fashion (India) Limited, a prominent player in the Indian women's bottom-wear market, has reported a 7% year-on-year increase in revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, according to an exchange filing. The company, known for its 'Go Colors' brand, disclosed its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, showcasing a robust performance despite a challenging retail environment.

The company's total revenue for Q2 FY26 stood at ₹224.2 crore, up from ₹208.5 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

However, the EBITDA margin saw a slight decline from 30.5% in Q2 FY25 to 29.7% in Q2 FY26, with EBITDA itself growing by 5% to ₹66.6 crore.

In terms of profitability, the figure recorded a 6% growth to ₹21.8 crore from ₹20.6 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Gautam Saraogi, CEO of Go Fashion, highlighted the positive consumer sentiment during the festive season, which contributed to the company's growth. "We are seeing encouraging signs of recovery, which have extended well into the festive season. The response during the festive period has been positive across key markets, reflecting an improvement in consumer sentiment. The GST cuts aimed at stimulating consumption are also supporting a broader revival in demand," said Sarogi.

The CEO said Go Fashion is currently working on refreshing our product portfolio with new bottom wear styles and category extensions that align with the evolving preferences of our customers. Several exciting product launches are planned over H2 FY26 which is expected to further enhance the freshness, appeal, and relevance of our collections, he added.

H1 Performance Go Fashion's performance in the first half of FY26 also showed resilience, with total revenue reaching ₹447 crore, a 4% increase from ₹428.6 crore in H1 FY25. The company reported a gross profit of ₹280.6 crore, up 5% from the previous year, while the EBITDA remained relatively stable at ₹135.4 crore. However, the profit after tax (PAT) for H1 FY26 declined by 11% to ₹44.1 crore.

The company continues to focus on expanding its retail footprint, adding 36 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) on a net basis during H1 FY26, bringing the total to 812 stores as of September 30, 2025.

Go Fashion plans to open 80 to 90 stores on a net basis by the end of FY26, following a disciplined approach that prioritizes profitability and brand salience.

Go Fashion's balance sheet remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents standing at ₹259 crore as of September 30, 2025. The company's working capital days were reported at 135, with inventory days at 99.