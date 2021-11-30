Go Fashion share makes dream debut at NSE, BSE. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Advising Go Fashion shareholders to book 50 per cent profit; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who got go Fashion shares via allotment should book 50 per cent profit and get their principal back in their pocket. They should wait with the rest 50 per cent for immediate target of ₹1500. For those fail to get Go Fashion shares through allotment are advised to wait for profit-booking and buy at around ₹1050 to ₹1100 levels for immediate target of ₹1500 maintaining stop loss at ₹920. In case, profit-booking triggers before achieving ₹1500 target, those who book profit at current levels are advised to re-enter at ₹1050 to ₹1100 levels for ₹1500 per share target in short term."

