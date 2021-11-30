Go Fashion shares make bumper debut, nearly double from issue price

“Go Colors has a sturdy brand value with fluctuating revenues while the company moved into losses in FY21. However, as the number of working women is increasing along with the evolving fashion trends it is expected that the company can have a strong growth momentum. The company has a strong management team with a mixed bag of financials and it is expected that it may perform well," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}