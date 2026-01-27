Go Fashion shares rise 10% after announcement of share buyback move

Stock market today: Despite sluggish trading in the Indian stock market, Go Fashion shares saw strong upside in the early morning session on Tuesday. Go Fashion share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹426 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹429.80 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, Go Fashion shares logged an intraday gain of over 10%.

According to stock market experts, Go Fashion shares are rising as the company has set a board meeting date to consider and approve a share buyback. The board meeting has been scheduled for 29 January 2026. The buyback of shares is expected to come along with the Q3 results 2026.

Why is Go Fashion share price rising? One reason that is fueling Go Fashion shares, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, “Go Fashion share price is rising because the company has declared a board meeting date to consider and approve a proposal for the buyback of shares. The company's quarterly results are also coming on the same date.”

Go Fashion (India) shares news In an exchange filing on Monday, 26 January 2026, Go Fashion (India) informed the Indian exchanges about the board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026 and proposal for the buyback of shares, saying, "A Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 29th day of January 2026 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended December 31st 2025, we hereby further inform you that the Board of Directors of Go Fashion (India) Limited (‘the company’) will also consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the Company at the said Board Meeting date in accordance with the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended."

Go Fashion share price outlook Speaking on the outlook of Go Fashion shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock is looking weak on the technical chart until it breaks above ₹450 on a closing basis. The stock is facing a hurdle in the 450 to ₹470 zone. A fresh buy is recommended only when the stock breaks above this resistance zone.”