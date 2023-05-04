The talk of the town this week is IPO bound Go First . On Tuesday, the Wadia group-company said it had filed for insolvency resolution and can no longer continue to meet financial obligations.

It blamed US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for grounding 50% of its fleet.

The company’s CEO informed yesterday that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Now, there are some obvious beneficiaries like airline companies IndiGo and SpiceJet, which stand to benefit from Go Air’s insolvency.

There are some public sector banks (PSBs) which would be the worst hit because of their exposure to the airline.

There are also some lesser-known companies which have been impacted significantly due to this insolvency.

Let’s take a look at each of these companies one by one.

Stocks to benefit as Go First files for insolvency

# IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation)

Aviation stocks are the biggest beneficiaries as these low-cost carriers need to fill the gap left behind by Go First. Without Go Air flights, there will be a reduction in the total number of flights and routes available to customers.

This creates an opportunity for the remaining low-cost carriers to expand their operations, increase the number of flights and destinations, and potentially capture a larger share of the market.

Overall, this insolvency will result in lower competition for peers like IndiGo. No wonder the share price of IndiGo surged around 10% the next day after the insolvency filing.

In the December 2022 quarter, IndiGo had reported a massive spurt in bottomline on the back of a pick-up in demand for air travel.

Fuel and employee costs continue to keep IndiGo shares at bay otherwise the airline is well capitalised even as competition picks up in the sector.

In the past one year, shares of the company have gained 20%.

# SpiceJet

Next on the list of beneficiaries is SpiceJet with around 10-11% market share in the airline sector.

The reason we highlight these two airline stocks is because IndiGo and SpiceJet are better placed than Jet Airways. This is because of their market position and the strong recovery they managed to bring post the pandemic.

SpiceJet’s revenue and PAT have been consistently growing over the past two years in the post covid recovery.

While you may ponder over why we’re highlighting a loss-making company, do note that all airline companies had reported losses in financial year 2022.

Also, SpiceJet is in the process of hiving off its cargo segment, which should help clean up its balance sheet.

Shares of SpiceJet surged 5% following Go Air’s bankruptcy. In the past one year, SpiceJet is down 38%.

SpiceJet Share Price – 1 Year Performance

A word of caution is in order. Airline stocks have had their fair share of troubles in the past.

Investors should carefully track the business plans of various airlines and how they are being executed. If there is a slowdown in 2023 due to a return of covid, not all airlines will be equally affected.

If you're considering investing in airline stocks, make sure you do your due diligence. It's a risky sector. If you get either the stock or your timing wrong, you could face serious losses. But if you buy the right stock at the right time, you could find yourself with a multibagger stock.

Stocks likely to be negatively impacted as Go Air faces insolvency

When Adani group stocks were falling in January 2023 following the Hindenburg report, experts were one step ahead and they decoded banks' exposure to Adani stocks. It turns out that close to 35-40% of the Adani group’s debt was from the Indian banking sector.

This time around too, several Indian banks have exposure to the troubled Go First.

According to reports, Go First owes ₹65.2 billion (bn) to Indian banks. Bankruptcy filings reveal that Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, IDBI Bank, among others, are some of Go First’s financial creditors.

Do note that Go First did not default on any of these dues as of the end of April 2023.

Among the top lenders are Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank.

Here’s their exposure to Go First –

Most of these stocks saw a knee-jerk reaction and tumbled up to 10% today.

Impact on BBTC

Apart from the obvious names highlighted above, there are a couple of other companies that are impacted by Go First’s insolvency.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp (BBTC) is one such company.

Incorporated in 1863, BBTC is a Wadia group company engaged in the business of tea and coffee plantation, and the manufacturing of auto ancillary components and dental products.

We checked the annual report of the holding company of the Wadia group and found out that it has given inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to Go Air. As of March 2022, BBTC has placed ₹31.5 bn worth of ICDs with Go First. In 2021, it had placed ₹41.5 bn.

Reacting to Go First’s insolvency development, BBTC share price tanked 7% in early trade yesterday.

Other Wadia group stocks were also under pressure with Bombay Dyeing down over 5%.

Impact on Britannia Industries

Another such stock is Britannia Industries.

Britannia earlier gave ICDs to Go Air, but the company has repaid the same.

Britannia share price did not see a knee-jerk reaction and the stock is trading marginally higher today.

In conclusion

To be honest, this was already on the cards…piling losses, heavy debt, and uncertainty with the company’s IPO plans were the three red flags.

In the last three years, while the company’s revenue has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate, the net loss has widened mainly due to the rising fuel costs. In 2022, the company reported its highest-ever loss.

The company filed its DRHP in May 2021 and planned to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in early 2022. However, the company delayed the IPO because of weak consumer sentiment around aviation stocks.

Its DRHP also expired in August 2022, requiring the company to re-file for the IPO.

The company’s dreams of launching its IPO in 2023 and grow market share through its ultra-low-cost carrier model may just as well be over…at least for now.

This also brings an uncertainty for the Indian banking sector…the past couple of quarters were stellar for PSU banks and private banks as they saw credit growth following government’s efforts to get Indian banks out of the pit of bad loans.

But with the collapse of one more bank in the US and now Go First’s insolvency, only time will tell the extent to which these Indian banks will be impacted.

If you’re considering investing in airline stocks, do check out our note: Airline Stocks: Time to Deplane?

Happy Investing!

This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

