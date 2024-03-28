GOCL Corporation share price jumps 20% on MoU with Squarespace Builders for ₹3,402 crore land monetisation
GOCL Corporation share price rose 20% after signing a deal with Squarespace Builders to monetise 264.50 acres of land for ₹3,402 crores. The company will also develop 32 acres with Hinduja Healthcare Limited, formerly known as Hinduja Estates Private Limited.
GOCL Corporation share price surged nearly 20% on Thursday's session after the Hinduja Group company said that it has signed an initial deal with Squarespace Builders, a company based in Hyderabad, to begin the strategic monetisation of about 264.50 acres of prime land in Kukatpally for ₹3,402 crores. GOCL Corp share price opened at an intraday high of ₹453.35 apiece on BSE.
