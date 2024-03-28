GOCL Corporation share price surged nearly 20% on Thursday's session after the Hinduja Group company said that it has signed an initial deal with Squarespace Builders, a company based in Hyderabad, to begin the strategic monetisation of about 264.50 acres of prime land in Kukatpally for ₹3,402 crores. GOCL Corp share price opened at an intraday high of ₹453.35 apiece on BSE .

In addition, 32 acres of property will be developed under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) in cooperation with Hinduja Estates Private Limited, which is currently renamed as Hinduja Healthcare Limited (HHL), according to company's exchange filing.

Also Read: India Shelter share price jumps 5% after Kotak initiates coverage on stock with a buy call

“The board its meeting approved entering into of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Squarespace lnfra City Private Limited, Hyderabad (Squarespace) for monetisation of approx. 264.50 acres of land situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad, of which 32 acres land is under JDA," said the company in an exchange filing.

It further stated that R 520 crore will be paid as the first installment under the agreement, and that the process will be finished over the course of 18 months in carefully scheduled tranches, subject to the compliance of any related conditions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: VIP Industries shares extend gains for second day, jump over 8.5%; here's why

Of the 32 acres under the JDA, the company stated that it began the immediate sale of 12.50 acres.

According to GOCL, the company would be paid ₹520 crores as the first tranche, of which ₹160 crores will be used as consideration for the sale of 12.50 acres.

It also said that the remainder of the funds will be paid to the company gradually through more transactions in the future.

“HHL and Squarespace are not related parties of the company and are not related to promoter /promoter group / group companies," said GOCL Corporation in its release.

GOCL Corporation share price

As per trendlyne data, GOCL Corporation share price rose 41% and underperformed its sector by 15.81% in the past year.

Also Read: Smallcap multibagger stock Lokesh Machines skyrockets 10% today on receipt of arms license; up 1,150% in 3 years

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd said that the stock opened with nearly a 20% gap-up opening in Thursday's session after the company tied up with Squarespace Builders to monetise 264.5 acres in Hyderabad for ₹3402 crore.

"Technically, according to daily charts, a major support is placed at the 375 mark, below which the stock would weaken. On the upside, however, the immediate resistance is placed near the 490–495 levels, with the immediate support somewhere around the 400 mark. Overall, the structure looks bullish, and the stock would be a good buy on pullbacks for potential upside targets of 490 and 495 with a strict trading stop loss at 400," advised Arora.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!