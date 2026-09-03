GOCL Corporation stock on fire; 15% up- What's fuelling the Gulf Oil share price rally?

GOCL Corporation share price surged almost 15% in morning deals on the BSE on Thursday, 3 September. The stock opened at ₹415 against its previous close of ₹391.85 and touched an intraday high of ₹448.75, jumping 14.5%. Around 9:40 AM, the stock was nearly 12% up at ₹438 on the BSE, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. The stock saw its trading volume surge over 138-fold.

Why is GOCL Corporation share price rising? Shares of GOCL Corporation (formerly Gulf Oil Corporation) jumped the day after the company released its annual report for FY26.

The company's consolidated total income for FY26 stood at ₹425.57 crore compared to ₹304.87 crore in FY25, registering a nearly 40% year-on-year jump.

Profit for the year from continuing operations more than doubled to ₹279.60 crore from ₹106.52 crore last year.

Total comprehensive income for the year jumped over ninefold to ₹1,616.94 crore from ₹177.60 crore in FY25, as per the company's exchange filing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations rose to ₹56.40 for FY26 from ₹21.49 for FY25.

Meanwhile, it also announced the record date for the payment of the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date for the FY26 dividend payment is Tuesday, 22 September.

On 29 May, the company's board recommended payment of a dividend of ₹30 per equity share of face value of ₹2 for FY26, subject to the approval of members at the annual general meeting.

The company's 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

GOCL Corporation share price trend Year-to-date, GOCL Corporation shares are up 48% compared to a 10% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. The stock jumped to a 52-week high of ₹460 on 22 June after hitting a 52-week low of ₹223.60 on 23 March this year.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar