Godavari Biorefineries files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹325 crore via fresh issue; Check IPO details
Godavari Biorefineries IPO: The proposed initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹325 crore and an OFS of 65.27 lakh equity shares by promoters and an investors
Ethanol and bio-based chemicals maker Godavari Biorefineries Ltd on Saturday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started