Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Godavari Biorefineries files DRHP with SEBI to raise 325 crore via fresh issue; Check IPO details

Godavari Biorefineries files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹325 crore via fresh issue; Check IPO details

Nikita Prasad

  • Godavari Biorefineries IPO: The proposed initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth 325 crore and an OFS of 65.27 lakh equity shares by promoters and an investors

Godavari Biorefineries filed its draft papers to SEBI. Photo: iStock

Ethanol and bio-based chemicals maker Godavari Biorefineries Ltd on Saturday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth 325 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh equity shares by promoters and an investor according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Private equity firm Mandala Capital AG Ltd is offloading 49.27 lakh shares through the OFS route.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of 240 crore will be used for debt payment and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The Maharashtra-based Godavari Biorefineries is one of the prominent manufacturers of ethanol-based chemicals in India.

The company's diversified product portfolio comprises bio-based chemicals, sugar, different grades of ethanol and power. These products find application in a range of industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavours & fragrances, power, fuel, personal care and cosmetics.

According to Frost & Sullivan Report, the bio-based chemicals market has been growing exponentially owing to the increasing need for environmentally sustainable solutions. The market for bio-based chemicals in 2023 was valued at USD 97.2 billion, and is expected to be growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.4 per cent, for the next five years from 2023 to 2028.

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the public issue

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.