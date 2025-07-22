Godavari Biorefineries share price hits upper circuit despite rising 30% in one month; here's why

Godavari Biorefineries shares hit their upper circuit on 22 July 2025 after the company secured a patent for its ‘novel anti-cancer molecule’ from the Chinese patent and trademark office. Shares of the firm have gained 30% in the last one-month period. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated22 Jul 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Small-cap stock: Godavari Biorefineries shares hit an upper circuit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>326.80 during the stock market session on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.
Small-cap stock: Godavari Biorefineries shares hit an upper circuit of ₹326.80 during the stock market session on Tuesday, 22 July 2025. (Pixabay)

Small-cap stock Godavari Biorefineries' shares hit their upper circuit on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, after the company's biotech division secured a patent for a “novel anti-cancer molecule” from China’s patent and trademark office, according to an exchange filing. 

“Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, through its clinical-stage biotech division Sathgen Therapeutics, has been granted a patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), China’s patent and trademark office, for its novel anti-cancer molecule — HYDROXY-1,4-NAPHTHALENEDIONE,” the company informed the BSE through the filing.

The company also highlighted that the patent covers a novel class of compounds which show strong inhibitory effects on cancer and cancer stem cells in vitro studies. The compounds under the patent have shown efficiency against multiple cancer cell types, including breast and prostate cancer

Godavari Biorefineries is a major producer of ethanol and ethanol-based chemicals in India. The company manufactures bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power, according to the official website.

Godavari Biorefineries Share Price Trend

Godavari Biorefineries shares hit their upper circuit of 326.80 after gaining 5% on the intraday market session on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, compared to the previous day's closing price at 311.25. The company announced the patent update close to the afternoon session of the stock market. 

Shares of the Biorefinery firm have given stock market investors nearly 30% returns on their investment in the last one-month period and are currently trading 7.91% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

However, since its listing on the Indian bourses in November 2024, the stock has lost 6.98% but is trading 3.14% higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Godavari Biorefineries shares hit their 52-week high levels at 408.25 on 9 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 145.20 on 28 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 1,672.43 crore as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 22 July 2025. 

