Godavari Biorefineries share price rallies 13% after Chinese patent grant | Do you own?

Godavari Biorefineries share price rallied as much as 13% to ₹258.87 apiece on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company received a patent from the Chinese Patent Office.

According to an exchange filing, the patent relates to the use of compounds that inhibit V-ATPase activity in cells, as well as their application in the production of medicines to treat viral infections, the company said.

The Chinese patent certificate attached to the filing states that the patent was granted on September 15, 2026. It bears patent number ZL 2021 8 0048053.9 and publication number CN 115867276 B. The patent application was filed on May 10, 2021.

The patent is owned by Godavari Biorefineries, with M. Atawar, S. Gawade, P. Kakkar and S. Srivastava named as inventors on the Chinese patent certificate.

The latest Chinese patent follows Godavari Biorefineries securing a patent from the Japan Patent Office a few months earlier for an invention related to cancer treatment.

In June 2026, the company announced that the Japan Patent Office had granted a patent titled “5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione for Use in the Treatment of Cancer.” Registered on May 26, 2026, the patent covers a class of compounds that Godavari Biorefineries said demonstrated inhibitory effects on cancer cells and cancer stem cells, including those associated with breast and prostate cancer.

The Japanese patent application was filed in October 2021 and listed Sandeep Gavade, Sangeeta Srivastava, Prashant Karkal and Maithili Athavale as the inventors.

Godavari Biorefineries Q1 results 2026 On the earnings front, Godavari Biorefineries reported a wider loss of ₹19.3 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA declined to ₹2.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹6.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Despite the weakness in profitability, the company’s total income rose to ₹559.9 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹534 crore in the year-ago period.

Maharashtra-based Godavari Biorefineries produces bio-based chemicals, ethanol, sugar and power, catering to sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavours and fragrances, fuel, personal care and cosmetics.

Godavari Biorefineries share price trend Godavari Biorefineries share price has shown a mixed performance in recent periods. The stock gained 3.16% over the past one week, indicating some recovery in the near term. However, on a one-month basis, the stock has declined 0.51%.

On a broader timeframe, the stock remained under pressure, with a 14.78% decline on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and a 16.62% fall over the past one year.