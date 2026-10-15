Godavari Biorefineries shares: Small-cap stock jumps 15% on US patent grant; trading volumes surge. Do you own?

Small-cap stock Godavari Biorefineries shares rallied nearly 15% in intraday trade on Thursday, October 15, after the company announced that its US-based patent application for a cancer-treatment compound had been granted.

The stock also witnessed an extraordinary surge in trading activity, with the number of shares traded exceeding its average weekly volume by more than 132 times.

Godavari Biorefineries shares climbed as much as 14.8% to an intraday high of ₹262 apiece.

The sharp price movement and surge in volumes put the stock in focus, with the company's patent announcement providing a key development for investors to assess.

Why is Godavari Biorefineries share price rising today? Godavari Biorefineries informed the stock exchanges on October 14 that its US-based patent application, titled “5-HYDROXY-1,4-NAPHTHALENEDIONE FOR USE IN THE TREATMENT OF CANCER”, had been granted.

In its regulatory filing, the company said the patent protects a novel class of compounds that effectively inhibit cancer and cancer stem cells. It also highlighted the compounds' potential against various cancer types, including breast and prostate cancer.

The announcement coincided with a sharp increase in trading activity in Godavari Biorefineries shares. The stock recorded a volume of 71,54,965 shares on Thursday, compared with an average of 54,038 shares over the past week. This meant that the day's volume was 132.40 times the average weekly volume.

The comparison with the past two weeks also showed an exceptional increase in activity. Against an average volume of 63,387 shares over that period, Thursday's trading volume was 112.88 times higher.

The surge in volumes indicates a significant increase in market participation in the stock during the session.

Godavari Biorefineries share price performance Despite Thursday's sharp intraday rally, Godavari Biorefineries shares remained 26% below their 52-week high of ₹353.50, recorded in April 2025. The small-cap stock had touched its 52-week low of ₹217.20 on October 8, 2026, before the latest recovery.

The recent performance points to an improvement over shorter periods, although the longer-term trend remains mixed. Godavari Biorefineries shares have gained 13% over the past week and 10% over the past month.

However, the stock has declined 5% over three months and 21% over six months. On a one-year basis, it has risen 4.5%.

Godavari Biorefineries Q1 results FY27 Godavari Biorefineries reported a wider net loss of ₹19.3 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Its EBITDA declined to ₹2.6 crore from ₹6.5 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting weaker operating performance.

However, the company’s total income increased to ₹559.9 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹534 crore in the year-ago period.

Headquartered in Maharashtra, Godavari Biorefineries manufactures bio-based chemicals, ethanol, sugar and power. Its products cater to several industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavours and fragrances, fuel, personal care and cosmetics.