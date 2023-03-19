Godawari Power announces share buyback of ₹250 Cr, premium is up 28%2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:21 PM IST
The metal sector is the focus of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, a mid-cap company with a market valuation of ₹5,458 Cr. The company Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. (GPIL) produces mild steel wires. At its board meeting on Saturday, Godawari Power & Ispat authorised the buyback of equity shares worth ₹250 crore. By this action, the corporation would buyback up to 50 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹5 apiece. The price for the buyback has been fixed at ₹500 per share, which represents a premium of 28.23% over Friday's closing price.
