Godawari Power announces share buyback of 250 Cr, premium is up 28%

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Approved the buyback up to 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹5 (Rupees Five Only) each ("Maximum Buyback Shares"), representing up to 3.66% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2022 (excluding 45,00,000 shares held by Trust in Treasury) at a price of ₹500 (Rupees Five Hundred only) per Equity Share ("Buyback Price"), payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹250.00 Crores (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Crores only) (``Buyback Size"), representing 8.14% and 7.67% of the aggregate of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2022."