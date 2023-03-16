Godawari Power buyback: Board meeting fixed on 18th March. Details here1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:35 AM IST
- Godawari Power buyback: The company board will consider and approve buyback of shares in its meeting scheduled on Saturday this week
Godawari Power buyback: The steel manufacturer company is soon going to consider buyback of shares. As per the latest exchange communication of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd with Indian bourses, the board of directors are going to consider buyback of shares in its scheduled board meeting on 18th March 2023. Announcements in regard to buyback size, record date for buyback of shares, buyback price, etc. are also expected after the board meeting on 18th March i.e. on Saturday this week.
