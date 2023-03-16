Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Godawari Power buyback: Board meeting fixed on 18th March. Details here
Back

Godawari Power buyback: The steel manufacturer company is soon going to consider buyback of shares. As per the latest exchange communication of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd with Indian bourses, the board of directors are going to consider buyback of shares in its scheduled board meeting on 18th March 2023. Announcements in regard to buyback size, record date for buyback of shares, buyback price, etc. are also expected after the board meeting on 18th March i.e. on Saturday this week.

Informing Indian bourses about share buyback proposal, Godawari Power and Ispat said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the l8th day of March 2023, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of 5/- each as well as matters related/incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws."

"Further, in pursuance to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be closed from 15th day of March, 2023 (after dissemination of this notice) up to 48 (forty eight) hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 18`h day of March 2023," Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd said.

Godawari Power share price finished around 3.50 per cent high on Wednesday deals. However, this buyback of share news was shared on BSE website after the stock market close on Wednesday. So, the metal stock is expected give movement as market investors are expected to respond to this buyback of share news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout