Godawari Power buyback: Board meeting fixed on 18th March. Details here

Informing Indian bourses about share buyback proposal, Godawari Power and Ispat said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the l8th day of March 2023, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of ₹5/- each as well as matters related/incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws."