Godfrey Phillips India bonus issue: Board to consider bonus share issue on Sept 20; stock hit 12% upper circuit

Godfrey Phillips India Limited announced that the company's Board of Directors will meet on September 20 to discuss and consider a bonus issue of shares, according to the company's BSE filing. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Sep 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Trade Now
The cigarette maker, Godfrey Phillips, announced that the board will consider a bonus share issue on September 20.
The cigarette maker, Godfrey Phillips, announced that the board will consider a bonus share issue on September 20.(Bloomberg)

The Indian Marlboro cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Limited announced that the company's Board of Directors will meet on September 20 to discuss and consider a bonus issue of shares, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Friday, September 6.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20th September 2024 to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval,” said Godfrey Phillips in the exchange filing.

Also Read | Delhi HC allows Bina Modi to vote at Godfrey Phillips AGM amid family feud

According to the company filing, Godfrey Phillips India is likely to issue bonus shares at a ratio of 2:1, which is two new fully paid-up equity shares of 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of 2 each to the company's shareholders. Every shareholder will receive two new shares of the company for every share held over a certain period of time, making the shareholder eligible of the bonus issue.

Also Read | Samir Modi accuses mother of planning attack on him

“Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company by capitalization of reserves,” said the company in the BSE filing. 

Godfrey Phillips share price today: 

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. shares closed 12.69 per cent higher at 7,204.35 after Friday's trading session, compared to 6,393.05 in the previous market close. The company released the bonus share issue information during the afternoon session of Friday's market operating hours. 

The cigarette maker's shares hit the upper circuit, hitting a 52-week high on Friday. Godfrey Phillips India has given 204.05 per cent in this year and 4.60 per cent in the last 5 days.

Also Read | Godfrey Phillips Q1 profit surges 68.61% to ₹220.97 crore

Godfrey Philips Q1 Results:

The company's food, beverages and tobacco products segment, which deals with selling and manufacturing cigarettes and other tobacco products, accounted for 67.63 per cent of the brand's turnover, according to the company's Business Responsibility and Sustainability report for the financial year 2023-24. The company's net profits surged 68.61 per cent to 220.97 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 131.05 crore in the same period the previous year.

Godfrey Phillips India's wholesale trading and retail trading segment accounted for 23.68 per cent and 7.38 per cent, respectively, and exports make up 25.6 per cent of the brand's total turnover, as per the report.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGodfrey Phillips India bonus issue: Board to consider bonus share issue on Sept 20; stock hit 12% upper circuit

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.25
03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-0.5 (-0.33%)

State Bank Of India

782.60
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-36 (-4.4%)

Bharat Electronics

283.65
03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-6.95 (-2.39%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.65
03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-4.55 (-2.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,809.40
03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
282.65 (8.01%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,149.55
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
56.05 (5.13%)

SBI Cards & Payment Services

800.40
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
32.9 (4.29%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

537.50
03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
20.55 (3.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue