Godfrey Phillips share price jumps 9% on strong Q1 results 2025, bonus share announcement. Do you own?

Godfrey Phillips share price jumped as much as 9.15 per cent to ₹9,805.50 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company reported impressive -numbers for the June quarter 2025 and announced bonus issue of equity shares.

Godfrey Phillips shares have given positive returns despite volatility in market. The stock has ascended over 15 per cent in a month and nearly 109 per cent in six months.

Godfrey Phillips Q1 results 2025 The cigarette maker reported a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit ₹356.3 crore in Q1FY25, compared to ₹228.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the April–June quarter rose sharply by 36.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,486 crore, up from ₹1,088 crore.

Operating performance also improved, with Q1 EBITDA rising 25.3 per cent to ₹338 crore from ₹270 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 22.7 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Godfrey Phillips bonus share issue details The company has declared a bonus issue of equity shares in a 2:1 ratio. As per the proposal, shareholders will be allotted two fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 they currently own.

This bonus issue will be carried out by capitalising ₹2,079.76 lakh from the company’s general reserves and/or retained earnings. The issuance is subject to the approval of shareholders and other required regulatory permissions.

The company has set Tuesday, September 16 as the record date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the bonus shares.

Along with the bonus issue, the company's board has approved an increase in authorised share capital from ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore.

Additionally, the company has set Friday, August 22, as the record date for the final dividend payout for the financial year 2024–25.