Godfrey Phillips share price zooms 44% in two days despite weak Indian stock market; Should you buy or sell?

Godfrey Phillips share price jumped nearly 20% on Monday, extending its stellar rally for the second consecutive session. Godfrey Phillips shares rallied as much as 19.9% to an intraday high of ₹7,170.00 apiece on the BSE today. The stock rallied 20% in the previous session.

In the past two sessions, Godfrey Phillips stock price has jumped 43.9% amid healthy buying volumes. Around 24 lakh equity shares of Godfrey Phillips India changed hands on Monday, February 17, as against its one week average of 13 lakh shares.

Advertisement

The spike in Godfrey Phillips share price comes after the cigarette maker reported its Q3 results. Godfrey Phillips had announced its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 on February 13, Thursday, after market hours.

Godfrey Phillips Q3 Results Godfrey Phillips India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹315.84 crore in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024, registering a growth of 48.73% from ₹212.35 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased 27.42% to ₹1,895.52 crore from ₹1,487.54 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Advertisement

At the operational front, EBITDA in the December quarter grew 57.6% to ₹358.8 crore from ₹227.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 22.6% from 18.2%, YoY.

Should you buy Godfrey Phillips shares? Godfrey Phillips shares have witnessed a surge in trading activity, with six of the last ten sessions recording volumes over three times the 50-day average, highlighted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

“This spike in volume, coupled with a sharp price rally, suggests strong institutional accumulation. The momentum indicates a potential breakout toward its all-time high, with further upside to ₹8,900 in the near term. If the buying pressure sustains, Godfrey Phillips stock could continue its upward trajectory, making it an attractive bet for momentum traders,” Jain said.

Advertisement

Godfrey Phillips Stock Price Trend Godfrey Phillips stock price has jumped 58% in one month and 38% year-to-date (YTD). In the past six months, Godfrey Phillips shares have gained over 52%, while the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 170% in one year and 294% in two years.

At 12:35 PM, Godfrey Phillips shares were trading 15.66% higher at ₹6,915.90 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.