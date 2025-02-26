Godfrey Phillips to Castrol India: Despite stock market crash, these five stocks rise up to 35% in one month

Indian stock market: Indian markets ended the trading session on Tuesday, February 25, with little change, as subdued sentiment persisted throughout the day.

The Nifty 50 closed slightly lower by 0.03 per cent at 22,547, while the Sensex ended at 74,602, rising 0.20 per cent from Monday’s close. The gain was driven by financial stocks, which helped the index snap its five-day losing streak.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended the session down by 0.88 per cent, settling at 49,702, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined by 0.44 per cent to close at 15,408.

“The market ended the session on a subdued note, with the Nifty closing 5.80 points lower at 22,547.55 after a day of lackluster movement. The Sensex, however, managed to gain 147.71 points, or 0.20 percent, to settle at 74,602.12. Despite initial weakness, the indices remained range-bound throughout the session, failing to gain significant momentum. The overall sentiment remained cautious, with traders refraining from aggressive bets,” said brokerage firm Choice Broking in a note.

The firm further added, “Given the current weak market structure, traders should remain cautious and wait for confirmation through price action and volume before taking fresh directional bets. The overall trend remains fragile, with sellers maintaining control, and any rebound will require strong buying momentum to sustain. Until a decisive move occurs in either direction, it is advisable to adopt a wait-and-watch approach with strict risk management.”

Amid stock market reeling, these five shares have surged up to 33 per cent in last one month - Godfrey Philips Godfrey Philips share price has rallied over 30.42 per cent in a month. The stock closed at ₹5,667.75 on Tuesday.

Godrej Industries Godrej Industries shares have surged over 33.33 per cent in last one month. Godrej share price closed at ₹1,119 on February 25.

Aarti Pharmalabs Aarti Pharmalabs stock has risen over 29.29 per cent over a month. The share price closed Tuesday's session at ₹771.95.

Castrol India Castrol India share price has surged over 28.19 per cent in a month. The stock ended Tuesday's session at ₹217.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals shares soared over 23.89 per cent in over a month. The stock ended at ₹2,555 on Tuesday.

