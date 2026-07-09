Godrej Consmer Produucts shares climb 2% as ICICI Securities upgrades the stock to a buy, raises target price

Godrej Consumer Products share price rose 2% in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, 9 July, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. Godrej Consumer Products shares opened at ₹1,065.65 against their previous close of ₹1,074.10 and hit an intraday high of ₹1,096.95, rising 2.1%.

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The stock has underperformed its sectoral index, BSE FMCG, over the last one to two years. As per BSE data, Godrej Consumer share price is down nearly 16% over the last 1% compared to a 10% fall in the BSE FMCG index. Over the last two years, the stock has fallen 23%, while its sectoral index has fallen 14%.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹967.25 on 2 April this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,308.40 on 4 September 2025.

However, Godrej Consumer Products shares have seen buying in the recent past. On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 8% so far in July, after falling for the last two consecutive months.

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ICICI Securities upgrades the stock to a buy Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded Godrej Consumer Products stock to a "buy" from an "add", anticipating the company to see double-digit volume growth. It has also raised the stock's target price to ₹1,300 from ₹1,150 earlier.

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"We upgrade Godrej Consumer Products to a buy from an add, as we believe it is entering a phase of double-digit volume growth. We believe Godrej Consumer’s growth will likely be driven by: (1) healthy growth in ‘mothership’ (core) categories; (2) compelling growth potential in ‘speedboats’; and (3) a structural turnaround in international markets," said ICICI Securities.

The brokerage firm believes Godrej Consumer's management is also successfully handling raw material inflation through price changes, cost savings and formulation interventions.

"We expect the growth momentum to sustain in the medium term, given penetration opportunities in core portfolios, regular new launches, and a structural turnaround in international markets," said ICICI Securities.

The brokerage firm has raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 2.2% and 4.3%, respectively, to reflect better revenue growth and margins.

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"We model revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGRs of 13%, 16%, and 20%, respectively. At our target price, the stock would trade at 44 times the P/E multiple March 28E. Key downside risk is structural deceleration in India household insecticides, limited success with new product launches, and a rise in competitive intensity from smaller and unorganised players," said ICICI Securities.

Godrej Consumer Products: What do tech charts indicate? As per Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Godrej Consumer Products share price is showing signs of base formation after witnessing a prolonged corrective phase.

Patel highlighted that the stock is currently trading below its 100-week EMA ( ₹1,139) and 200-week MA ( ₹1,124), making the ₹1,120–1,140 zone an important resistance area. A sustained move above these levels could trigger fresh buying momentum and pave the way for a medium-term recovery.

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Godrej Consumer Products tech chart

Patel added that momentum indicators are gradually improving, with the RSI recovering to around 51 and the MACD witnessing a bullish crossover, indicating that downside momentum is fading. However, the OBV and Cumulative Volume Delta remain subdued, suggesting accumulation is still limited.

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"As long as the stock holds above the ₹1,020–1,040 support zone, the overall structure remains constructive with a positive bias over the coming weeks," said Patel.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.