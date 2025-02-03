Godrej Consumer, Mahanagar Gas share prices in focus as stocks turn ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Share India Securities, Siyaram Silk Mills, Wheels India, Apcotex Industries, Great Eastern Shipping share prices will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today.

The Record date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the dividends for the said companies is Monday, February 3, 2025.

The same implied that as per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of Godrej Consumer Products and other companies a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Dividend Details

Godrej Consumer Godrej Consumer Products had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per share on face value of Re. 1/- each( which translated into 500 % dividend on equity shares) for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of directors of Godrej Consumer Products at their meeting on 24 January 2025 to consider and approve unaudited financial Results of the company had also approved the Dividend .

The Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend remained Monday, February 3, 2025.

The dividend will be paid on or before Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd board on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 had considered and approved the declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 is to be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

Share India Securities Limited had also declared 3rd interim dividend of Re. 0.20/- (Twenty paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

Share India Securities had Fixed Monday, February 03, 2025 as the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders to receive the 3rd interim dividend for financial year 2024-25.

Payment/dispatch of dividend drafts towards aforementioned interim dividend will be done on or before February 26, 2025.

Siyaram Silk Mills ltd had Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- (150%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Interim Dividend of Siyaram Silk Mills is to be credited or /paid dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Record date for the said dividend stands on 3rd February, 2025.

Wheels India Limited The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs.4.5/- (45%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The said interim dividend is to be paid to the shareholders whose name appear in the register of members as on February 3, 2025 (Monday) being the record date fixed for this purpose. The said dividend will be paid on or before February 25, 2025.

Apcotex Industries Limited had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. Accordingly, the Board had fixed Monday, 3rd February 2025 as a record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited had Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8.10 per share to the equity shareholders of the Company.

The ‘Record Date’ fixed for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is February 03, 2025. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after February 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.