Godrej Consumer Products share price falls over 5% as it expects low-single digit sales decline in Q3
In its Q3FY24 business update, Godrej Consumer Products said the operating environment in India continues to remain similar to Q2 and its organic business delivered steady underlying volume growth of mid-single digit.
Godrej Consumer Products share price declined over 5% in early trade on Monday after the company reported its business update for the quarter ended December 2023. Godrej Consumer Products shares fell as much as 5.80% to ₹1,149.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started