Godrej Consumer Products share price jumps 6% as Q1 update signals growth momentum

Godrej Consumer Products, a leading FMCG company, rose 6% in early trade on Monday, July 7, reaching ₹1,264 apiece after the company released its business update for the June quarter.

Advertisement

The company expects its India business to deliver high single-digit value growth for the quarter, supported by mid-single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG). Volume growth remains competitive and is improving sequentially.

Also Read | Unbranded products surge in urban India, branded holds strong in rural parts

As guided during its May 2025 Investor Meet, the company expects sequential performance improvement through FY26. For the full fiscal year, it aims to deliver mid-to-high single-digit UVG in the India business, high single-digit consolidated INR revenue growth, and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth.

The company noted that its standalone EBITDA margin for Q1FY26 is likely to fall below its normative range but is expected to improve going forward. While palm oil prices started moderating toward the end of June, the benefit of this decline will likely be realized only in the second half of FY26.

Advertisement

In the international portfolio, the Indonesia business, the company’s second-largest market after India, faced significant competitive pricing pressure across all major categories. As a result, the company expects flattish UVG in the region.

Also Read | Aggressive discounting by FMCG firms hurting brand perception as consumers doubt product quality: Report

On the other hand, the GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business is expected to post strong double-digit value growth and UVG for the second consecutive quarter, with profit growth remaining healthy.

At the consolidated level, the company expects to report double-digit INR revenue growth, supported by high single-digit UVG. The Home Care segment continues to demonstrate broad-based strength and is likely to deliver double-digit value growth and UVG. Meanwhile, the personal care business is expected to grow in the low single digits, primarily impacted by softness in the soaps category.

Advertisement

Excluding soaps, the standalone business is projected to report very strong performance this quarter, with double-digit UVG, supported by price-volume rebalancing driven by commodity volatility.

Godrej Consumer Products share price journey The company shares rebounded in July, gaining 7% so far after ending the two months in negative territory. After touching a fresh all-time high in September, the shares have been fluctuating widely, and at current levels, they are trading at an 18% discount from their record high of ₹1541.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.