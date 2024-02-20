Godrej Consumer Products shares gain as East Africa business reorganization seem to aid cluster profitability
Godrej Consumer Products along with one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has entered into an agreement for divesting its entire stake in wholly owned subsidiary viz. Godrej East Africa Holdings Limited, Mauritius to HKG Africa Weave Ltd for $3.5 million.
Godrej Consumer Products share price gained over a percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced the divestment of its entire stake in African subsidiaries.
