Godrej Consumer Products shares surge over 11.5% on Budget 2024 day after strong Q3 performance
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, a leading FMCG maker, jumped 11.70% in today's early trade to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1299.90 apiece.
This sharp uptick in shares was in response to the company's December quarter performance, which came in line with analyst estimates.
