During today's closing session, Godrej Consumer Products, a large cap FMCG company, recorded a market cap of ₹94,364.82 Cr. Following the company's announcement to raise funds through an NCD issue, the stock closed the day with a gain of 1.82%.

By making a prior update of Board Meeting to be held on 10th May, Godrej Consumer Products said today in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to inform you that at the same meeting, the Board may also inter alia, consider approval of raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to an amount upto Rs. 5,000 Crores in one or more tranches."

The fast moving consumer products business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd. (RCCL) has been acquired by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) for Rs. 2,825 crore on Thursday. Godrej Consumer is also acquiring the registered trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra, and Premium through a slump sale in addition to the FMCG business. The transaction is anticipated to be finalised on May 10, 2023.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March, 2023," said Godrej Consumer Products in a stock exchange filing.

The shares of Godrej Consumer Products closed today on the BSE at ₹922.70 apiece level, up by 1.82% from the previous close of ₹906.25. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 62,575 shares and a deliverable volume of 39,425 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹994.45 on (24/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹708.60 on (17/06/2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter stake of 63.22%, FIIs stake of 23.72%, DIIs stake of 7.11% and a public stake of 5.95%.

