Godrej Consumer Products to raise up to Rs. 5,000 Cr via NCD issue

By making a prior update of Board Meeting to be held on 10th May, Godrej Consumer Products said today in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to inform you that at the same meeting, the Board may also inter alia, consider approval of raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to an amount upto Rs. 5,000 Crores in one or more tranches."