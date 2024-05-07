Godrej Consumer share price rallies 8% to hit 52-week high as Q4 results beat estimates; Should you buy?
Godrej Consumer Products' consolidated volume in the quarter ended March 2024 grew at 12% with India business volume growing by 15%, and Indonesia volume growing by 12%.
Godrej Consumer share price rallied nearly 8% to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,349.65 apiece on the BSE Tuesday after the company’ fourth quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates.
