Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Agrovet jump 1-5% after family decides to split business empire
Godrej Industries share price jumped as much as 3% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹989.90 apiece on the BSE, while Godrej Consumer Products shares gained 2.8% and Godrej Agrovet share price rallied 5.5%.
Godrej Group stocks including Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Agrovet, gained over 1-5% in early trade on Thursday after the Godrej family reached an agreement to split the conglomerate into two branches.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started