Godrej Prop, Lodha, DLF others rise up to 4.3% as Nifty Realty Index gains 1.43% post RBI MPC outcome; Buy Sell or Hold?
Stock Market Today: Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespace, Lodha, DLF others rise up to 4.3% as Nifty Realty Index remains the largest gainer, up 1.43% post RBI MPC outcome, that kept interest rates unchanged. Should you Buy Sell or Hold the stocks?
Mahindra Life Space developers, Godrej Properties , DLF , Oberoi Realty , Brigade Enterprises. Lodha (Macrotech Developers) , Suntech Realty others saw their share prices rise up to 4.3% as Nifty Realty Index rose 1.43%. Notably Nifty Realty Index was the largest gainer post Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged.
