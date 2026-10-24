Godrej Properties Q2 profit plunges 62% to ₹154 crore, real estate stock down 6.5% in 1 week - What next for investors

Godrej Properties Q2 profit: Godrej Properties share price closed 4.23% lower on Friday, after the realty firm reported 62% annual decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154.15 crore for the quarter ended September. The decline in Q2 profit was driven by higher expenses.

Advertisement

Rising costs and earnings expansion in the short term is a key concern for the company, and investors will closely monitor how the firm will manage to turn its strengths in operations into profitability as projects come closer to completion, according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Properties Q2 profit falls 62% to ₹ 154 crore - What does it mean for investors? “A fall in Godrej Properties’ Q2 net profit by 62% is clearly a red flag regarding the issue of rising costs and earnings expansion in the short term, but it doesn’t really undermine the company’s prospects in the long run. Healthy bookings, collection from customers, and the pipeline of new launches are indicative of the positive housing market trend,” explained Maurya.

Advertisement

Apart from increasing costs and earnings expansion, investors will closely track company’s strategy to turn its strengths in operations into profitability. “Construction cost escalation and execution timeline will still be crucial concerns. In the coming months, share price dynamics will be contingent upon margins, cash flows, and new launches,” he added.

Godrej Properties Q2 result recap The Mumbai-headquartered realty firm announced a 62% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154.15 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at ₹405.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties’ total income rose to ₹2,571.73 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from ₹1,950.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The realty firm's total expenses surged to ₹2,476.74 crore during the period under review compared to ₹1,300.98 crore a year ago.

On the operational performance front, the company reported a 6% decline in its sales bookings or pre-sales to ₹8,008 crore in July-September of FY27 from ₹8,505 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties share price trend Godrej Properties share price closed 1497.90 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹45,120.72 crore on Friday, October 23. Its share price value has declined 26.65% in three months, 25.73% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has 34.23% in one year and around 49.41% in two years.