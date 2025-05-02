Mint Market
Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit tumbles 19% YoY to ₹382 crore, even as revenue surges 49%

Godrej Properties reported a 19% YoY decline in net profit for Q4 FY25, totaling 382 crore, down from 471 crore in the same quarter last year.

Saloni Goel
Updated2 May 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit tumbles 19% YoY to ₹382 crore, even as revenue surges 49%(Madhurima Nandy/Mint)

Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Real estate company Godrej Properties on Friday, May 2, reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to 382 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), ended March 2025. The figure stood at 471 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

This fall in profit came even as the company's consolidated revenue from operations saw a sharp 48.77% YoY growth to 2,122 crore during the quarter under review, compared to 1,426 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dipped 6% YoY to 567 crore in Q4 FY25 from 601 crore in Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, the overall expenses surged 54% YoY to 2,079 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The net profit margin declined sharply to 14.4% in the recently-concluded quarter from 24.1% in the same period last year.

Sales Highlight

Godrej Properties recorded the highest-ever quarterly booking value in Q4 FY25 of 10,163 crore, up 7%, through the sale of 3,703 homes, with a total area of 7.52 million sq. ft.

This is the first quarter in which the company has crossed 10,000 crore in booking value and also the 7th consecutive quarter in which it has exceeded 5,000 crore of booking value, Godrej Properties said in an exchange filing.

There were 12 new projects and phase launches during the quarter across 5 cities.

FY26 Guidance

Godrej Properties, additionally, outperformed on all metrics that it guided for in FY25. The company's booking value was 29,444 crore for FY25 as against the guided value of 27,000.

Additionally, the launch value was also higher at 36,600 crore, compared with the guidance of 30,000.

As for FY26, the realty company guided for the booking value of 32,500 and launch value of 40,000, higher than FY25, signalling a strong runway for growth ahead.

However, it said deliveries could be lower in FY26 at 10 million sq. ft. as against 15 million sq. ft. in FY25. The booking development guidance remains the same as last fiscal at 20,000 crore.

Godrej Properties share price turned choppy following the Q4 earnings announcement. The stock was trading 0.11% higher at 2161 apiece on the BSE as of 1.15 pm.

In the last one year, Godrej Properties shares have lost 14.54% in value, while they are down 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 May 2025, 01:22 PM IST
