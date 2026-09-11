Godrej Properties share price falls 7%: What triggered the sudden sell-off in trade today?

Godrej Properties share price came under sharp pressure in Friday's trading session, September 11, with the stock falling over 7% as investors reacted to developments surrounding a dispute involving the company's Godrej Air Project in Gurugram.

The company has clarified details of the settlement and disclosed an estimated financial impact of approximately ₹70 crore.

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The stock fell as much as 7.2% to its day's low of ₹1,734.65 per share on BSE.

The development relates to a dispute between Godrej Properties and Orris Infrastructure Private Limited concerning the Godrej Air Project.

According to the company's exchange filing dated September 10, the matter was settled through a Settlement Agreement signed on August 25, 2026.

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Godrej Properties said the dispute-resolution approach depends on the circumstances of each case and that discussions between the parties had continued for more than a month before the settlement was reached.

“The Company adopts dispute-resolution strategies depending on the nature and circumstances of each matter. In the present case, following discussions between the parties spanning over a month, the disputes concerning Godrej Air Project, Gurugram were amicably, finally, and conclusively settled,” said Godrej Properties.

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The settlement was described as final and conclusive, and the agreed actions are currently being implemented. The arrangement also benefits the project's homebuyers.

What did Godrej clarify? The company's latest filing was submitted in response to an email from the BSE seeking clarification about an Economic Times news report concerning the settlement of the dispute. Godrej Properties specifically stated that the September 8 news item should not be considered responsible for any material movement in its share price on that day.

“The Company respectfully submits that there was no material movement in the Company's share price on September 08, 2026 that is attributable to the said news item. The news item pertains to the Order dated September 03, 2026,” said Godrej Properties.

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The company added that the Bombay High Court had passed an order on September 3 recording execution of the Settlement Agreement and had scheduled the matter for September 24, 2026, when compliance with its directions will be reported. The actions under the settlement are still being implemented and have not yet been fully completed.

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Importantly, Godrej Properties has estimated the financial impact of the settlement at approximately ₹70 crore.

The company also said that making a disclosure before completion of the required actions would be premature and speculative. It maintained that the appropriate disclosure will be made once the relevant actions are conclusively fulfilled and the compliance status is placed before the Bombay High Court at its next hearing on September 24.

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Godrej Properties stock performance The stock has seen heightened volatility across recent timeframes. Over the past one week, it has declined 12%, while the monthly loss stands at 14.5%. However, the stock remains up 8% in three months and 5.5% over the last six months. On a one-year basis, it has fallen around 13%.

The realty stock touched its 52-week high of ₹2,351.60 in October 2025, while its 52-week low stands at ₹1,434.00, recorded in April 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.