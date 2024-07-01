Godrej Properties share price hits 52-week high, as company announces 11-acre project in Pune

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) share price hit its 52-week high of 3,290 on July 1, 2024, reflecting strong market confidence in the company. Despite a slight decline to 3,191.15 later in the day, GPL continues to attract significant investor interest.

Shivangini
First Published11:13 AM IST
Godrej Properties hits 52-week high
Godrej Properties hits 52-week high

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, a real estate developer in India, has announced its plans to develop an 11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune, on July 1. The new project is expected to generate an estimated revenue of approximately 1,800 crore, marking a significant addition to GPL's portfolio, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Also Read | NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, "Hinjewadi is an important micro market for us in Pune, and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This further enhances our presence in Pune and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India. We will aim to build an outstanding gated community that creates long-term value for its residents."

Also Read | Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Godrej Properties' share price hit its 52-week high of 3,290 on July 1, 2024, on NSE. The company share price declined at 11 am by 0.52 per cent to 3,191.15, on 1 July 2024 on NSE. The company's stock trading volume stood at 7,84,197 on June 28, 2024 and it closed at 3,207.90, as per NSE.

Also Read | NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 88,748.83 crore, as per BSE.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Market Today

The development will primarily feature group housing and high-street retail, encompassing a developable potential of around 2.2 million square feet. Strategically located near the upcoming Megapolis Metro Station, the land offers excellent connectivity to major IT hubs in Hinjewadi, as well as access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels, as per the filing.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGodrej Properties share price hits 52-week high, as company announces 11-acre project in Pune

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.35
06:14 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.38%)

Wipro

532.60
06:14 AM | 1 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.44%)

Tata Steel

175.60
06:14 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.6 (0.92%)

Indus Towers

386.40
06:14 AM | 1 JUL 2024
11.35 (3.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

1,131.20
06:00 AM | 1 JUL 2024
95.4 (9.21%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,288.00
06:01 AM | 1 JUL 2024
188.45 (8.98%)

JSW Infrastructure

357.00
06:01 AM | 1 JUL 2024
28.9 (8.81%)

Vaibhav Global

331.65
06:01 AM | 1 JUL 2024
22.95 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue