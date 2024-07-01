Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) share price hit its 52-week high of ₹ 3,290 on July 1, 2024, reflecting strong market confidence in the company. Despite a slight decline to ₹ 3,191.15 later in the day, GPL continues to attract significant investor interest.

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, a real estate developer in India, has announced its plans to develop an 11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune, on July 1. The new project is expected to generate an estimated revenue of approximately ₹1,800 crore, marking a significant addition to GPL's portfolio, the company announced in an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, "Hinjewadi is an important micro market for us in Pune, and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This further enhances our presence in Pune and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India. We will aim to build an outstanding gated community that creates long-term value for its residents." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Godrej Properties' share price hit its 52-week high of ₹3,290 on July 1, 2024, on NSE. The company share price declined at 11 am by 0.52 per cent to ₹3,191.15, on 1 July 2024 on NSE. The company's stock trading volume stood at 7,84,197 on June 28, 2024 and it closed at ₹3,207.90, as per NSE.

Also Read | NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹88,748.83 crore, as per BSE.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Market Today

The development will primarily feature group housing and high-street retail, encompassing a developable potential of around 2.2 million square feet. Strategically located near the upcoming Megapolis Metro Station, the land offers excellent connectivity to major IT hubs in Hinjewadi, as well as access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels, as per the filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!