Godrej Properties share price hits life-time high on highest ever pre-sales in FY24. Should you buy the stock?
Godrej Properties share price has given decent returns as the stock is up more than 15% in one month and over 59% year-to-date (YTD). Godrej Properties shares have rallied more than 102% in the past one year.
Godrej Properties share price rallied over 3% on Friday to hit an all-time high of ₹3,220.00 on BSE after the real estate developer reported its highest ever pre-sales in FY24.
