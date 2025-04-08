Godrej Properties share price soars 6% as Q4 bookings hit record ₹10,163 crore

Godrej Properties share price jumped by more than 6% during Tuesday's trading session, reporting its highest-ever bookings for both the fourth quarter and the entire financial year 2025. The bookings for the March quarter soared to ₹10,163 crore, reflecting an 87% rise compared to the previous quarter and a 7% increase from the same period last year. This growth was fueled by the sale of 3,703 homes, covering a total area of 7.52 million square feet. Godrej Properties indicated that this represented the highest booking value it has ever achieved.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company mentioned that this marks the seventh consecutive quarter during which Godrej Properties has reported over ₹5,000 crore in booking value. The booking value for FY25 experienced a year-on-year growth of 31%, reaching ₹29,444 crore. This accomplishment resulted from the sale of 15,302 homes, covering a total area of 25.73 million sq. ft., reflecting a year-on-year volume increase of 29%.

The strong demand for key new project launches, such as Godrej Riverine in Noida, which generated a booking value exceeding ₹2,000 crore, and Godrej Astra in Gurugram and Godrej Madison Avenue in Hyderabad, both achieving booking values above ₹1,000 crore, fueled sales in Q4 FY25. The regions of NCR, MMR, and Bengaluru contributed over ₹10,500 crore, ₹8,000 crore, and ₹5,000 crore, respectively, to the overall booking value in FY25.

“We are delighted to have crossed ₹10,000 crore in sales bookings for the first time in Q4FY25. Our sales bookings over the last 3 years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55%. Through this, Godrej Properties has completely reset the scale of its operations and for the second consecutive year is the largest real estate developer in India by booking value. We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of the company.