Godrej Properties shares spike 7% on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q4
Godrej Properties shares surged by 7% to ₹2,748 during early trading on Monday, reflecting stellar performance for Q4FY24 and FY24. The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales and profit in Q4FY24, exceeding annual booking guidance by 61% for the 7th consecutive year.
Godrej Properties, a leading real estate developer in India, witnessed a remarkable surge of 7% in its shares, reaching ₹2,748 each during early trading on Monday. This surge follows the company's stellar performance in both the quarter ending March and the entire fiscal year FY24.
