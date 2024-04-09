Godrej Properties shares spike over 7.5% to record a new all-time high on strong Q4 sales
Godrej Properties shares surged by 7.85% to ₹2,791.20, after company reported a 135% growth in bookings for Q4 FY24. FY24 bookings exceeded ₹22,500 crore, surpassing initial guidance by 61%. Demand for luxury homes in India rises, driven by expanding economy and investments from HNIs and UHNIs.
Godrej Properties, a leading real estate developer in India, witnessed a remarkable surge of 7.85% in its shares, reaching a new peak of ₹2,791.20 each during early trading on Tuesday. This surge follows the company's outstanding performance for the quarter ending March.
