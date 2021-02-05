Godrej Properties shares up 6%: exciting launch pipeline, but watch high debt

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company rose more than 5% on the NSE on Friday to Rs1417. The stock trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 170 times, much higher than peers, shows Bloomberg data. Competitors Sunteck Realty Ltd and Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd are trading at PE of 41 times and 59 times, respectively. According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, for this substantial valuations premium to justify, the company's margins and cash generation from extant projects need to get better.

