Godrej split: What it means for the group's listed companies
Summary
- Historically, after the split of any group company, the valuations of holding companies have typically increased
- An important aspect of the split in the Godrej group companies is a large land parcel at Vikhroli
- Investors should also keep an eye on the resultant open offers in Astec Lifesciences and Godrej Capital
The Godrej family’s decision to split the 127-year-old conglomerate could potentially unlock the valuations of its holding companies—of Godrej Industries Ltd and Godrej Capital, in particular—but investors would do well to wait for the fineprint to manifest.
