Goel Construction share price hits 5% upper circuit after strong listing in stock market today

Goel Construction share price surged 5% after a positive debut on BSE SME, opening at 302.50, 15% above its issue price of 263. The IPO was 124.34 times subscribed, with shares priced between 250 and 263.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Sep 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Goel Construction share price was locked in 5% upper circuit after positive debut on BSE SME today. Goel Construction share price today opened at 302.50, which is 15% higher than the issue price of 263. Goel Construction share price touched an intraday high of 317.60 apiece on the BSE, and an intraday low of 302.05 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Goel Construction had a subscription period that ran from Tuesday, September 2 until Thursday, September 4. With a face value of 10, shares in the Goel Construction IPO are priced between 250 and 263. At least 400 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Goel Construction IPO subscription status was 124.34 times on the last day of bidding, chittorgarh.

Goel Construction Company Limited (GCCL), founded in 1997, functions in the construction and infrastructure industry, maintaining a strong presence across multiple sectors. The firm focuses on civil and structural construction, showcasing capabilities in building cement plants, dairies, hospitals, steel and power facilities, pharmaceuticals, and institutional projects.

GCCL's primary focus and key strength lie in the construction of cement plants, power facilities, dairy plants, and various industrial structures, where it has established a reputation for reliability and timely project delivery.

Since its inception, the company has completed 19 projects with an aggregate contract value of 1,13,499.37 lakhs across different states in India. As of June 30, 2025, GCCL is engaged in 14 projects in eight states, supported by an order book totaling 59,660.28 lakhs, providing substantial visibility for upcoming revenues.

The company has effectively expanded its operational footprint to include Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, demonstrating its ability to manage projects throughout the country.

To ensure efficient project execution, GCCL operates a fleet of 202 units of equipment and machinery, which features boom placers, transit mixers, excavators, tipper trucks, compactors, rollers, tower cranes, backhoe loaders, batching plants, hydra cranes, and others. The company’s asset portfolio enables it to execute projects within tight timelines while controlling costs effectively.

Goel Construction IPO details

The Goel Construction IPO consists of a fresh share issuance estimated at 80.81 crore, paired with an offer for sale (OFS) totaling 18.96 crore by the selling shareholders, who are the promoters.

Out of the total 38.08 lakh shares available, 46.48% are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 13.96% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 32.56% for retail investors. Moreover, a specific allocation of 76,000 shares has been designated for employees.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be used to purchase additional equipment and fleets ( 41.74 crore), repay debts ( 23.05 crore), and cover general corporate expenses.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is acting as the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. functions as the registrar for this issue. Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. and Rikhav Securities Ltd. are serving as the market makers for the company.

Goel Construction IPO GMP today

Goel Construction IPO GMP today is +50. This indicates Goel Construction share price were trading at a premium of 50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Goel Construction share price was indicated at 313 apiece, which is 19.01% higher than the IPO price of 263.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
BSEIPOIndian Stock Market
